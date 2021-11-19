Anthony Huber’s Girlfriend Tears Up Reacting to Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict: We Need to ‘Keep Calling Them Out on Their F*CKERY’

Hannah Gittings, the girlfriend of one of the men Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot, teared up as she called for accountability on Friday.

Anthony Huber was one of the individuals shot and killed by Rittenhouse in August 2020. Rittenhouse’s lawyers argued he acted in self-defense, and he was ultimately found not guilty on all charges Friday.

Gittings told the crowd gathered in Kenosha, “It’s hard to find the exact words to say in this type of situation.”

“I don’t think that any of us that were directly involved in what happened last year on the 25th are really that surprised,” she said. “We know that this system is a failure. We know that this system doesn’t serve people like us or really anybody who was not directly involved in the system.”

Gittings got choked up as she continued, “I am especially not surprised at the outcome of this verdict for Anthony Huber, the love of my life. He had been fucked by this system in every single way from his birth to his death.”

I want to be specific that this violence that they’re using as a fearmongering tactic to keep the general public afraid of us and what we’re doing, we don’t to need that. We don’t need the violence at all. All we need to do is keep standing and being loud and keep calling them out on their fuckery. I miss Anthony every single day. Every day I wish that I could come home to him and unload some of this weight that’s on my shoulders, but I can’t because he’s dead. And now this system is telling me that nobody needs to answer for that. And I have a problem with that.

She made it clear that “nobody here is ever going to stop attempting to expose the flaws in this system.”

“Look at all these people around us right now. Look at all these people that have been showing up every day, you know, online, across the world with the support. We’re more than them. We’re bigger than them. No more division between us. Focus on the common goal here, and get something done. Because I will not rest. We will not rest. Exactly.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

