Anthony Scaramucci Pans Trump’s Campaign-Style Visit with Mass Shooting Victims: A ‘Catastrophe’

Anthony Scaramucci, former spokesperson for the Trump White House for all of 11 days, ripped President Donald Trump’s behavior during his visits to the mass shooting victims in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio as “a catastrophe for him.”

The longtime friend and short-time White House staffer appeared on MSNBC’s Hardball with Chris Matthews and was reacting to all numerous Twitter attacks and rah-rah campaign-style videos put out by the White House in the past 24 hours. When asked by Matthews about a Washington Post story that cited one White House official as saying the trip was “not ideal” and four other sources who acknowledged that Trump’s behavior on the visits was inappropriate and self-centered, Scaramucci didn’t hold back about his former boss.

“So, look, the president didn’t do well on the trip. He probably would be mad at somebody for saying that,” Scaramucci said. “Maybe he’ll tweet something negative about somebody for saying he didn’t do well, but facts are he did not do well on the trip because if the trip is being made about him and not the demonstration of compassion and love and caring and empathy for those people, then it becomes a catastrophe for him, the administration, and it’s also a bad reflection on the country.”

Scaramucci also trained his fire on those who would rather leak their disapproval to the press than tell the president to his face that he screwed up.

“Something about Washington where there is an allergic reaction to the truth and people would rather tell the reporter on an anonymous phone call about what they think is going on in an attempt that they think actually saves their face,” he said. “But those people inside the White House are a bunch of cowards. They should tell [Trump] the truth instead of picking up the phone and calling a reporter.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

