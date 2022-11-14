Anti-Defamation League Condemns Dave Chappelle Monologue: ‘Disturbing’ to See SNL ‘Normalize’ and ‘Popularize’ Antisemitism

The Anti-Defamation League has condemned Saturday Night Live over comedian Dave Chappelle’s opening monologue on the NBC show.

“We shouldn’t expect @DaveChappelle to serve as society’s moral compass, but disturbing to see @nbcsnl not just normalize but popularize #antisemitism. Why are Jewish sensitivities denied or diminished at almost every turn? Why does our trauma trigger applause?” tweeted ADL CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt on Sunday, the day after Chappelle’s performance.

Opening his monologue, Chappelle referenced rapper Kanye West’s recent hatred toward Jews and mocked the typical response of those accused of anti-Semitism.

“I denounce anti-Semitism in all its forms. And I stand with my friends in the Jewish community,’” he said. “And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time.”

“I got to tell you guys, [I’ve] probably been doing this for 35 years now. And early in my career, I learned that there are two words in the English language that you should never say together in sequence,” added Chappelle. “And those words are ‘the’ and ‘Jews.’ I never heard someone do good after saying that.”

Chappelle also addressed NBA superstar Kyrie Irving promoting an anti-Semitic film.

Chappelle echoed the anti-Semitic trope that Jews control Hollywood.

“I’ve been to Hollywood. This is just what I saw. It’s a lot of Jews. Like a lot. But that don’t mean anything. I mean, there’s a lot of black people in Ferguson, Missouri,” he said. “They don’t even run the place.”

“I would say if you had some kind of issue. You know what I mean. Might go out to Hollywood, might start connecting some sort of lines and maybe you could adopt the delusion that Jews run show business. Not a crazy kind of thing to think. But it’s crazy thing to say out loud in a climate like this.”

