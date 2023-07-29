Anti-Trumper Wrecks Ron DeSantis To MSNBC’s Jen Psaki For ‘White-splaining Slavery To Black Lawmakers’

The Lincoln Project‘s Tara Setmayer wrecked Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis to MSNBC’s Jen Psaki for having a “not good week” that included “whitesplaining slavery to Black Republicans.”

At least three prominent Black Republicans have joined Vice President Kamala Harris — who has been torched the new curriculum in speeches — in criticizing DeSantis and the the newly-approved Florida curriculum on Black history — which includes teaching that “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

Former congressman and Republican candidate for president Will Hurd told CNN “Slavery was not a jobs program!” and ripped DeSantis for defending it, while Sen. Tim Scott and Rep. Byron Donalds also criticized the standard, while making relatively mild criticisms of DeSantis.

On Friday night’s edition of MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes, Setmayer delivered a blistering summation of the governor’s week that stressed his “white-splaining” of slavery to three Black Republicans:

TARA SETMAYER: So Ron DeSantis, I’ve never seen someone trip over their arrogance so much at a time when they’re supposed to be resetting their campaign. Can we just recap the week? You did a great job of explaining the idea that he’s whitesplaining to Black Republicans, the slavery issue. He also had to, we forgot that he also had to cut staff, including a Nazi sympathizer who was on his staff. That’s not a great look when you’re trying to do a campaign reset. And he’s hemorrhaging donors. The Miami Herald put out a report this week that discussed how he’s also hemorrhaging white, college-educated Republicans. They don’t want to vote for him. So he’s going in the wrong direction. And it’s been an absolute disarray for him. Ron DeSantis And I don’t see how he comes back from it, but, you know, good luck with that. When you’re that arrogant and aloof, it’s not a winning combination, particularly when you have to be a retail politician in places like Iowa.

Setmayer circled back later to add “Any time a candidate is crabby and trying to whitesplain to Black lawmakers the benefits thereof of slavery in any form, it’s not a good week for you.”

Watch above via MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com