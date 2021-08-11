A nurse in Germany has been accused of swapping thousands of vials containing the Covid-19 vaccine with saline solution.

According to a Tuesday Facebook post from Sven Ambrosy, the district administrator of Friesland, northwest Germany, a nurse replaced the vaccines between March and April 2021 at the Roffhausen immunization center.

“Today I had the sad duty to inform around 8,600 people who may have been affected that it cannot be ruled out they may have received a saline solution instead of their vaccination at their vaccination appointment. For peace of mind we would recommend people get an additional vaccination,” Ambrosy wrote, adding, “I am totally shocked by this episode.”

While saline solution is harmless, most people who received the Covid-19 vaccine in Germany at the time of the incident were members of the elderly population, who are at high risk of catching the coronavirus.

“The investigations of the police have shown the person was motivated to oppose the vaccination,” said Claudia Schroder, deputy head of Germany’s Lower Saxony coronavirus team, according to CNN. “Since she remains silent with police, we do not know whether and to what extent she was manipulated during this period.”

Police investigator Peter Beer, speaking at a conference covered by German media, also claimed there was reason to suspect potential danger and harm based on witness statements

The nurse was reportedly able to switch the vials with saline because she was responsible for preparing the vaccines and syringes while working at the vaccination center.

