AOC and Raskin Cut In On Biden Impeachment Hearing To Object After POTUS Accused of ‘Lying’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) and Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) cut in at the first impeachment inquiry hearing to object after President Joe Biden was repeatedly accused of “lying.”

On Thursday, the GOP-led House Oversight and Accountability Committee held the first hearing of a much-derided impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

In his opening statement, Chairman James Comer (R-KY) repeatedly accused President Joe Biden of “lying” despite copious admissions by Republicans and others that there is currently “no evidence” to connect the president to wrongdoing.

This led Raskin and AOC to make parliamentary objections to what is known as “making personalities against the president” — which is against the rules of the House. Comer decided he was allowed to:

REP. RASKIN: Before I give my opening statement, I have a parliamentary inquiry. Given that the committee has not been authorized by the full House to conduct an impeachment inquiry, am I correct in assuming that we’re obligated to follow the rules of the House, including Section 370 of the rules and manual, which proscribe engaging in personalities towards the President? CHAIRMAN COMER: (confers off-mic) Yeah, well, considering this is an investigation of Joe Biden, I assume that his name’s going to come up. REP. RASKIN: Right. But the House has not authorized this as an impeachment inquiry. So we’re just operating with the general rules. And I think saying the president lied is considered engaging in a personality. In fact Section 370 says accusations that the President has committed a crime or even that the president has done something illegal are unparliamentary. And we’re operating with the general rules of the House because the House has not authorized. CHAIRMAN COMER: The Speaker of the House has authorized the impeachment inquiry. It has been authorized. REP. RASKIN: Okay. All right. REP. OCASIO CORTEZ: Point of parliamentary inquiry. CHAIRMAN COMER: Ms.Ocasio-Cortez. REP. OCASIO CORTEZ: I believe changing of the rules must require a vote from the full House of Representatives. The rules of the committee. CHAIRMAN COMER: The chair overrules the point of order. While articles of impeachment are not directly before this committee, we are looking into the potential wrongdoing of the President. Given the unique nature and subject matter of today’s hearing topic, these words will not be ruled out of order. ranking Member Raskin you may proceed. REP. RASKIN: Thank you for clarifying. Mr. Chairman, we obviously have an honest disagreement about that.

Star GOP witness Devon Archer testified repeatedly that President Biden never discussed business when his son Hunter Biden would put him on speaker phone to impress his associates.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

