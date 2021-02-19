Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is backing an investigation into the Andrew Cuomo administration over the growing scandal over nursing home deaths during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo has come under intense bipartisan scrutiny — particularly from some New York Democrats — over the scandal. The governor has repeatedly insisted “all the deaths in the nursing homes and in the hospitals were always fully publicly and accurately reported,” though a report from New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ office said the nursing home deaths were seriously undercounted.

There have been reports this week of an investigation already underway, but on Friday Ocasio-Cortez released a statement backing calls for a full investigation of the scandal.

“I support our state’s return to co-equal governance and stand with our local officials calling for a full investigation of the Cuomo administration’s handling of nursing homes during COVID-19,” the statement reads. “Thousands of vulnerable New Yorkers lost their lives in nursing homes throughout the pandemic. Their loved ones and the public deserve answers and transparency from their elected leadership, and the Secretary of the Governor’s remarks warrant a full investigation.”

+@AOC, who pushes for a “full investigation” of Gov. Cuomo’s handling of nursing homes. “Thousands of vulnerable New Yorkers lost their lives in nursing homes throughout the pandemic. Their loved ones and the public deserve answers and transparency from their elected leadership” https://t.co/4SGnS01agt pic.twitter.com/DAaCX9EpEg — aaron navarro (@aaronlarnavarro) February 19, 2021

New York Assemblyman Ron Kim, a Democrat, has alleged this week that after his public criticisms of Cuomo over the scandal, Cuomo called him directly to threaten him with pretty stunning language. Cuomo’s office responded accusing Kim of lying about the conversation.

