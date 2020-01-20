AOC Calls Out Lack of Police at Gun Rally of ‘Confederate Flags and Semi-Automatic Weapons’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a freshman member of the U.S. Congress and outspoken progressive Democratic socialist, took part in an event today remembering the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. called Blackout for Human Rights: MLK Now 2020, while not shying away from blasting the pro-gun rally happening in Richmond, VA.

Ocasio-Cortez ripped into the pro-second amendment rally going on today in Richmond in support of gun rights by contrasting the minimal police presence at the gun rights rally to that at Black Lives Matter demonstrations, where there is a more substantial police presence.

“There’s this gun rights protest that’s happening down in Richmond, on MLK day, but here’s the image that has stuck with me the most about that – when we go out to march for the dignity and recognition of the lives of people like Freddie Gray and Eric Gardner, the whole place is surrounded by police in riot gear, without a gun in sight – and here are all these people flying confederate flags with semi-automatic weapons, and there’s almost no police officers at that protest,” Ocasio-Cortez told moderator Ta-Nehisi Coates.

“So, who or what are our institutions protecting from who? And that image conveys it all,” the freshman congresswoman concluded.

