Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez clapped back at counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway for calling the feud between AOC and other progressives and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a “catfight,” saying that this word is a “sexist term Republicans use when two adult women happen to disagree with each other.”

“Catfight” is the sexist term Republicans use when two adult women happen to disagree with each other. The reason they find it so novel &exciting is bc the GOP haven’t elected enough women themselves to see that it can, in fact, be a normal occurrence in a functioning democracy. https://t.co/s6eMMmvzrd — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 9, 2019

Conway called the feud over the border bill passed Monday between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and freshman Democrats a “huge catfight.”

On Fox & Friends Tuesday, Conway said the Pelosi’s criticism was a “major meow moment, a brushing back in a huge catfight,” and that Pelosi was “really ridiculing them.”

Pelosi, in a New York Times interview, criticized the progressive wing of her party including; Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Rep. Rashida Tlaib for voting against a funding bill for the border crisis.

The representatives said they could not support the bill because they believed it would still fund the president’s border policies.

“All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” Pelosi said in the interview. “But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got.”

AOC was not happy with Pelosi for diminishing her influence, or her social media obsession:

That public “whatever” is called public sentiment. And wielding the power to shift it is how we actually achieve meaningful change in this country. https://t.co/u6JtgwwRsk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 7, 2019

I find it strange when members act as though social media isn’t important. They set millions of 💵 on 🔥 to run TV ads so people can see their message. I haven’t dialed for dollars *once* this year, & have more time to do my actual job. Yet we’d rather campaign like it’s 2008. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 7, 2019

[Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images]

