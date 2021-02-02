AOC Demands Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley Resign in Blistering Instagram Video: They ‘Remain a Present Danger — They Will Do it Again’

In a blistering Instagram video, New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demanded the resignations of Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley for their roles in the Capitol insurrection of Jan. 6, telling viewers that “these people remain a present danger.”

During a lengthy Instagram Live video Monday night, Ocasio-Cortez began her recollection of the insurrection by revealing that she is a survivor of sexual assault, and likening calls to “move on” from the attack to the behavior of abusers. Ocasio-Cortez spoke at length about the effects of trauma in intensely personal terms.

Then, Ocasio-Cortez said she had been waiting for people like Cruz and Hawley to show some remorse.

“During these past 3 weeks, I felt like it was important to give a window of opportunity,” AOC said, “maybe in some world Senators Josh Hawley or Senator Ted Cruz or Representative Mo Brooks would say ‘You know what? I was mistaken. I did not fully realize what the impact of my actions was going to be. And now in retrospect, I see that it incited something that I never wanted to incite. And for that I am sorry.'”

“But no!” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “They’ve gone almost a month and they haven’t said that. They have doubled down. And they said ‘I did the right thing. And if I could go back I would do it all over again.'”

AOC concluded by saying “So that tells me that these people remain a present danger Because what that tells me is that one given another window of political opportunity for themselves, even if they know that it means that it will endanger their colleagues, they will do it again. And that’s the real reason why I think that Senator Josh Hawley needs to resign, why Senator Ted Cruz needs to resign, along with many others. Because they will do it again.”

Watch the segment above via AOC on Instagram.

