AOC Endorses Joe Biden For President — And Gets Torn Apart By Biden Opponents on Left

New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez endorsed President Joe Biden’s reelection bid this week — and got savaged by supporters of Biden’s longshot leftward opponents.

On this week’s edition of the Pod Save the World podcast, co-host Jon Favreau (the ex-Obama official, not the Marvel actor and director) asked AOC if she’d be supporting Biden over dark-horse Democratic rivals like Marianne Williamson and Robert F Kennedy Jr.

AOC was clear in her response:

JON FAVREAU (NOT THAT ONE): So president’s only primary opponents are Marianne Williamson, Robert F Kennedy Jr. Haven’t been any rumors about anyone else even thinking about jumping in. Will you be supporting Joe Biden for reelection? REP. OCASIO CORTEZ: I believe, given that field, yes. I think he’s done quite well, given the limitations that we have. I do think that there are ebbs and flows as there are in any president, in any presidency. You know, I there are areas that I think were quite strong when he came right out of the gate with the American Rescue Plan. And, of course, the Inflation Reduction Act was a massive step in terms of our climate agenda. But there are also areas that I think could have gone better. We have major structural issues in this country and start, I think it starts with the United States Senate. And I think that until we have senators that are willing to stand up and steer the filibuster in the eyes, there are a lot of structural issues about the Senate, and the United States Senate will be what holds back this country from an enormous amount of progress.

The reaction from left-progressives who likely once supported AOC was rabid and at times ugly. A milder and more prominent reaction came from former Bernie Sanders senior aide Briahna Joy Gray, who wrote:

Endorsing Joe Biden now is a betrayal of progressive interests. It was true of Bernie Sanders’ endorsement & its true of AOC. *Most* Democrats don’t want Biden to run. Bernie and AOC are tragically out of step w/ the movement & the moment.

But Gray received backlash of her own, and defended herself in a series of tweets following her slam of AOC.

