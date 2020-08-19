AOC Hits Back at NBC News for Tweet Saying She ‘Did Not Endorse’ Joe Biden During Speech: ‘Malicious and Misleading’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tore into NBC News over a now-deleted tweet that said she “did not endorse Joe Biden” during her brief speech at the Democratic National Convention, which is true, but which she pointed out misled viewers.

After Ocasio-Cortez delivered her brief speech seconding the losing nomination of Sen. Bernie Sanders, NBC News tweeted “In one of the shortest speeches of the DNC, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez did not endorse Joe Biden: ‘I hereby second the nomination of Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont for president of the United States of America.'”

Several hours later, NBC deleted their tweet and issued a “clarification”:

Editor’s note and clarification (2/2): Ocasio-Cortez was asked by the DNC to second Sanders’ nomination. The nomination is a procedural requirement of the convention. Ocasio-Cortez has previously endorsed Biden, & her speech was similar in length to other nominating speeches. — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 19, 2020

Other social media users also noticed that AOC didn’t mention former Vice President Joe Biden in her remarks, but in a series of later tweets, Ocasio-Cortez ripped NBC News and explained why, while accurate, their tweet was misleading.

She wrote:

You waited several hours to correct your obvious and blatantly misleading tweet. It sparked an enormous amount of hatred and vitriol, & now the misinfo you created is circulating on other networks. All to generate hate-clicks from a pre-recorded, routine procedural motion. This is completely unacceptable, disappointing, and appalling. The DNC shared the procedural purpose of my remarks to media WELL in advance. @NBC knew what was going to happen & that it was routine. How does a headline that malicious & misleading happen w/ that prior knowledge?

AOC is correct about the procedural reality, and NBC’s tweet did give the impression that an endorsement of Biden was expected in that role. But on the other hand, nothing prevented her from mentioning Joe Biden during her nominating speech, as activist Dolores Huerta did in 2008 when placing then-Senator Hillary Clinton’s name in nomination.

“I stand with Hillary as she stands with Barack Obama to take our country back!” Huerta said in Denver in 2008.

And there was nothing to prevent Bernie Sanders from doing what Sen. Clinton did during the 2008 roll call, when she called for its suspension so that Barack Obama couild be nominated by acclamation.

But AOC is correct, she was not required to mention Joe Biden during her speech.

Watch AOC’s speech above.

