AOC Joins Other Members of Congress to Boycott State of the Union: ‘None Of This Is Normal, And I Will Not Legitimize It’

Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will join other members of Congress in boycotting President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address, saying she doesn’t want to “legitimize” Trump’s “lawless conduct.”

On Tuesday, AOC became the latest Democratic member of Congress to announce a boycott of Trump’s address, posting the news on Twitter.

“After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote, adding

“None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it.”

“Consequently, I will not be attending the State of the Union,” she concluded.

Ocasio-Cortez was joined by fellow “Squad” member and Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, who wrote “The State of the Union is hurting because of the occupant of the White House, who consistently demonstrates contempt for the American people, contempt for Congress & contempt for our constitution. I cannot in good conscience attend tonight’s sham #SOTU”

Democratic Representatives Al Green of Texas, Steve Cohen of Tennessee, Earl Blumenauer of Oregon, Hank Johnson of Georgia, and Frederica Wilson of Florida had previously announced they would be skipping the speech as well.

