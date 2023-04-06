AOC Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene After Georgia Rep. Called NYC ‘Disgusting’: The Human Version of ‘Petty HOA Complaint’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) compared Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to a “petty HOA complaint” after Greene bashed New York City.

Greene appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Wednesday evening to discuss her recent trip to New York where she attempted to hold a rally in support of former President Donald Trump.

“Mayor Adams described New York as ‘his home. How did his home look? Pretty neat and tidy?” Carlson said referring to Mayor Eric Adams.

“No, his home is disgusting,” Greene said. “I compare it to what I call Gotham City. The streets are filthy, they’re covered with people basically dying on drugs. They can’t even stand up; they’re falling over. There’s so much crime in the city, I can’t comprehend how people live there. It was repulsive, it smells bad. I think it’s a terrible place.”

Soon after the interview aired, Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Greene’s comments.

If a petty HOA complaint were a person https://t.co/bJVorhQh8Y — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 6, 2023

“If a petty HOA complaint were a person,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote, reposting a clip from the Tucker Carlson Tonight interview with Greene.

“If anyone went on TV and talked about a rural area like this, it’d be gloves off – and deservedly so. This is no different,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “If she doesn’t like the greatest city in the United States, that’s her problem. I ♥️ NY.”

Greene’s trip to NYC wasn’t all smooth sailing as her rally for Trump was bombarded by counter-protesters and reporters.

Later in the day, Greene spoke with Steve Bannon about the craziness surrounding her rally and blamed “thug” Mayor Adams for the loud counter-protesters who were at the rally, making it difficult for her to address the crowd.

