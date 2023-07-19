AOC Takes Veiled Shot At Matt Gaetz Sex Trafficking Probe After MTG Shows Pictures of Hunter Biden With ‘Prostitute’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) appeared to take a veiled swipe at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) during the House Oversight Committee meeting on the IRS’ investigation into Hunter Biden.

The committee gathered on Wednesday to hear from two IRS whistleblowers who allege that investigations by the agency into President Joe Biden’s son were obstructed.

At one point, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) asked the whistleblower Joseph Ziegler if Hunter Biden violated the Mann Act by buying a ticket for an alleged prostitute to visit him in Washington, D.C.

“This is a violation of the Mann Act. This was prostitution,” Greene alleged while displaying to the committee graphic photos of Hunter Biden nude with censorship bars added.

Several minutes later, it was Ocasio-Cortez’s turn to talk to the two whistleblowers.

“If the gentle lady from Georgia wanted to follow evidence, we should also take a look at hypothetically, a case where sex trafficking charges against a 17-year-old girl potentially–” Ocasio-Cortez said before her time expired.

She was likely referencing the Department of Justice’s investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) into whether he trafficked a 17-year-old. Ultimately, no charges were filed against the Florida congressman.

The investigation began in 2020 when Gaetz was accused of paying for sex, including with a female who was under the age of 18 which he allegedly paid to travel with him.

Gaetz maintained his innocence throughout the investigation and repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

Watch above via GOP Oversight on YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com