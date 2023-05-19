AOC Tells DeSantis He ‘Should Read The Bible’ After Calling Marine Charged in Subway Killing a ‘Good Samaritan’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) had some choice words for Florida Governor and 2024 presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis after he praised a man charged in a subway killing.

Jordan Neely died on the subway after been held in a chokehold earlier this month. Former Marine Daniel Penny, who put the homeless Neely in the chokehold, was charged with second-degree manslaughter last Friday. Penny’s lawyers have argued that Neely was “aggressively threatening” subway riders.

When asked about the event on Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis praised Penny for doing the “right thing,” and even highlighted their shared military background.

“Vets look out for other vets. What we can’t have in our society is inmates running the asylum,” DeSantis said. In the same press conference, DeSantis even referred to Penny as a “good Samaritan,” for his actions.

“What you saw on the subway was you saw a guy that was very dangerous. He was putting people in harm’s way. He was boasting that he may do harm. And I think to be able to step in as a good Samaritan and protect people — I think that that’s something that was the right thing to do. And I don’t think he should be prosecuted,” DeSantis said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) defends Daniel Penny, who fatally choked Jordan Neely on the NYC subway, calling him a “Good Samaritan”: “Vets look out for other vets … What you saw on the subway was you saw a guy that was very dangerous … I don’t think [Penny] should be prosecuted.” pic.twitter.com/NsYzPcvaMe — The Recount (@therecount) May 16, 2023

AOC, who was in town on Thursday for Neely’s funeral, was asked about DeSantis’ comments while she was leaving the services. A clip from the interaction began circulating Twitter via The Post Millennial.

“What do you think about Gov. Ron DeSantis calling Daniel Penny a good samaritan?” AOC: “He should read a Bible” pic.twitter.com/wdx1zePhIu — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 19, 2023

“AOC, what do you think about Governor DeSantis calling Penny a good Samaritan,” an unidentified reporter shouted as the Congresswoman took a picture with a constituent.

“I think he should read a Bible,” she quipped.

