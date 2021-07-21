AOC Torches Jeff Bezos ‘Joyride’: His Workers Having to ‘Pee in Bottles’ Financed ‘His Little Jaunt Into Space’

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was subject to ridicule and scorn Tuesday, for what many deemed a tone-deaf comment thanking Amazon customers and employees for bankrolling his trip to the edge of space. Now, one of the company’s fiercest critics is joining in on the Bezos mockery.

Speaking with TMZ outside the Capitol Tuesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tore into the Amazon founder for what she deemed the “exploitation” of the company’s employees, which enabled Bezos to take his 11-minute flight.

“If he didn’t drive down Amazon wages, if he didn’t bust the union, if he didn’t have drivers, frankly, having conditions where they feel like they have to pee in bottles — that is what financed [his trip],” Ocasio-Cortez said. “It’s the exploitation of workers that financed his little jaunt into space. Well, not even space. The edge of space. And for what? We did this 60 years ago with NASA with the public. All of this for a billionaire to have a joyride into space? I think people would rather have healthcare.”

AOC has long been an opponent of the Internet retail giant. Back in 2019, she vehemently opposed the proposed construction of the company’s new headquarters in Long Island City over billions of dollars in tax incentives that Amazon was slated to receive. She has also spoken strongly in favor of efforts on the part of Amazon employees to unionize.

In addition to slamming the Bezos space flight, AOC also was unmoved by the Amazon founder’s nine-figure charitable donations announced at a press conference after he touched down.

“If it comes to a nice donation or paying his taxes, I would prefer Jeff Bezos pay his taxes,” she said.

Watch above, via TMZ.

