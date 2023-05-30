AOC Warns of Fake But Verified Twitter Account Impersonating Her And Exchanging Flirty Messages With Elon Musk

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) isn’t the only one confused over the inundation of verified blue Twitter accounts and took to her account to warn followers of an account trying to impersonate her.

“FYI there’s a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral. The Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Tuesday, strategically referencing Elon Musk.

“It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread. I am assessing with my team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see,” she warned.

The account in question dons the same profile and header picture as Ocasio-Cortez’s official congressional account but goes by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (parody), @AOCpress. The account has paid for a verified badge which is causing some confusion despite being clearly labeled as “parody.”

If the government can print money, citizens should be allowed to. If we had money printers in each household, everyone would be rich and the economy would be booming. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (parody) (@AOCpress) May 30, 2023

The real reason MAGA extremists are so infatuated with me … I'm young, gorgeous, successful, and a millionaire. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (parody) (@AOCpress) May 30, 2023

Every time my boyfriend farts – I make him plant a tree to offset his carbon emissions. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (parody) (@AOCpress) May 30, 2023

While most of the posts seem silly, some have caused a little drama, including one flirty message directed at Musk. AOC and Musk have engaged in several Twitter spats in the past with Musk accusing the Congresswoman of “hitting” on him at one point, but this fake tweet opened a whole new can of worms.

🔥 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2023

The owner of the account seems to be brushing off (or possibly even enjoying) Ocasio-Cortez’s warning, replying, “I can’t believe someone would do that to us,” while sharing the congresswoman’s earlier Tweet on Tuesday.

I can’t believe someone would do that to us. https://t.co/8fHiPFgHIv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (parody) (@AOCpress) May 30, 2023

It’s no secret that Musk’s paid verification badges have posed a challenge for users in the weeks since its launch and it remains unclear how the tech leader may solve the issue as many once-verified accounts refuse to sign up for a paid subscription.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com