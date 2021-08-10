Applause Breaks Out at New York Assembly Hearing as News Drops of Cuomo Resigning

By Josh FeldmanAug 10th, 2021, 3:42 pm
 
Andrew Cuomo

Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

News of Governor Andrew Cuomo resigning dropped during a New York State Assembly hearing Tuesday on the state’s emergency rental assistance program (ERAP).

According to reporters, Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal briefly interrupted the proceedings to inform everyone of the governor’s sudden decision.

What followed was a brief moment of applause, captured in part here:

Rosenthal quipped to Michael Hein, Commissioner of the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, “Looks like you’re going to have a new boss.”

The scandal-plagued New York governor announced Tuesday, a week after Attorney General Letitia James’ report came out, that he is stepping down in two weeks. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will become the first female governor in the state’s history.

