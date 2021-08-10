Applause Breaks Out at New York Assembly Hearing as News Drops of Cuomo Resigning

News of Governor Andrew Cuomo resigning dropped during a New York State Assembly hearing Tuesday on the state’s emergency rental assistance program (ERAP).

According to reporters, Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal briefly interrupted the proceedings to inform everyone of the governor’s sudden decision.

What followed was a brief moment of applause, captured in part here:

Reaction to Cuomo resignation announcement at ERAP hearing pic.twitter.com/zQKD33JImJ — Emma Whitford (@emma_a_whitford) August 10, 2021

Rosenthal quipped to Michael Hein, Commissioner of the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, “Looks like you’re going to have a new boss.”

Holy crap. Assembly hearing erupts in applause — “We interrupt this hearing to say Gov. Andrew Cuomo will resign within 14 days” says @LindaBRosenthal “Looks like you’re going to have a new boss commissioner,” she tells Hein “I work for the people of New York,” he chuckles https://t.co/BwkezgMZb0 — David Brand (@DavidFBrand) August 10, 2021

Cuomo’s resignation just broke during this hearing, and applause broke out in the hearing room, including from AM Marcela Mitaynes. “Looks like you’re gonna have a new boss, commissioner,” Rosenthal tells Hein. “As I tell everyone, I work for the people of New York,” he replies — Andrew Giambrone (@AndrewGiambrone) August 10, 2021

The scandal-plagued New York governor announced Tuesday, a week after Attorney General Letitia James’ report came out, that he is stepping down in two weeks. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will become the first female governor in the state’s history.

