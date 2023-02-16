‘Are You Interested?’ CNN’s Chris Wallace Has a Moment When Jane Fonda Asks ‘Are You Married?’

CNN anchor Chris Wallace had a funny moment when Hollywood legend and activist Jane Fonda asked him “Are you married?” and Wallace cracked “Are you interested?”

The latest interviews from Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace feature Jane Fonda and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Both interviews promise many a charged moment, as Mayorkas faces stiff criticism and potential impeachment over the border, while Fonda has courted many a controversy over the years.

But in a lighter preview clip obtained by Mediaite, Wallace and Fonda discuss her alleged ineptitude at cocktail parties, and tentatively arrange a future invitation so Wallace can ameliorate Fonda’s social awkwardness:

JANE FONDA: I hate parties. I hate cocktail parties. I always end up finding one person that is interesting and sitting in a corner all night. Do you do that? CHRIS WALLACE: I, yeah, I know what you’re saying. JANE FONDA: Because I’m shy, basically. Which, you know, just small talk. I don’t. I can’t do it. Isn’t that boring? (cut) Are you married? CHRIS WALLACE: Yes. Are you interested? (laughs) JANE FONDA: No, I just. I just thought I should invite you to parties so that the two of us can just go into a corner… CHRIS WALLACE: I would love that. JANE FONDA: …and talk. And I don’t have to deal with the rest of it.

Wallace and Fonda should have a lot more to talk about when the full episode drops. The 85-year-old has had a lengthy career as a Hollywood icon that includes her current turn in the film “80 For Brady,” an equally long stint as an outspoken liberal, a fitness craze that began in the infancy of home video, and much more.

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace drops new episodes Fridays on HBO Max, with a highlights show on CNN Sunday night.

Watch the full exchange above via HBO Max and CNN.

