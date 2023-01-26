NSC spokesman John Kirby was comically stunned when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called on Newsmax White House correspondent James Rosen — and Rosen didn’t have any questions to ask.

Rosen — once a Fox News correspondent with front-row privileges — sometimes has trouble even getting a question in from the back row, and when he does he’s not known for his brevity.

But at Wednesday’s White House briefing, during which Kirby was the opening act to discuss the decision to send U.S. tanks to Ukraine, Rosen shocked everybody by begging off when KJP called on him, earning laughter and wisecrackery from the Biden team.

Kirby and Jean-Pierre wanted to mark the occasion for posterity, and Kirby also lampooned Rosen over his word choice:

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: James, in the back. JAMES ROSEN: I’m sorry, I didn’t have a question. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Oh, okay. REPORTER: I — I have a question — REPORTER: Karine — REPORTER: Thank you. Thank you, Karine. MR. KIRBY: Wait, wait, wait. You don’t have a question, James? Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me! (Laughter.) JAMES ROSEN: This is just a tribute to the — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Can we just have this for the record — MR. KIRBY: Oh, my goodness. Yes. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Can we have it for the record that I called on you and you didn’t have a question? MR. KIRBY: I’m going to frame that transcript. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: For the record. MR. KIRBY: Holy mackerel. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Go ahead. Go ahead. JAMES ROSEN: This is simply a tribute to your own loquacity and thoroughness in briefing us today. MR. KIRBY: “Loquacity” is James Rosen for “eloquence”? Is that —

With all due respect to Kirby, it turns out “Loquacity” is actually a word — which means “the quality of talking a great deal; talkativeness” and which would normally apply quite aptly to Rosen.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

