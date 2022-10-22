‘Are You My Dad?’ Chris Wallace Holds Hands With Meghan Trainor And Tells Her To ‘Believe In You’ To End Emotional Interview

CNN anchor Chris Wallace had a moment with pop superstar Meghan Trainor at the end of their interview, taking her hand and telling her to “believe in you,” to which she replied “Are you my dad?” — in a nice way.

The latest interviews from Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace on HBO Max feature Trainor, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and author James Patterson.

Wallace wrapped up what was an at-times emotional interview with a moment that was at once sweet, funny, and offbeat:

CHRIS WALLACE: Give me your hand here. I, you are wonderful. MEGHAN TRAINOR: You think so? CHRIS WALLACE: I absolutely do. And I just hope that, I would love it. If you truly fully, completely believed it yourself. The only one who doesn’t think that is you, occasionally MEGHAN TRAINOR: I know. Are you my dad? CHRIS WALLACE: I’ve got six kids in my own. MEGHAN TRAINOR: You can be my dad. CHRIS WALLACE: I’m happy to be a part-time dad. MEGHAN TRAINOR: I know. It’s the hardest thing and that’s why I write all these self love songs because I’m like, believe in yourself. You’re amazing. CHRIS WALLACE: Can I just say something believe in you. Because you are very, very special and very talented. I can’t wait to see where it goes next. MEGHAN TRAINOR: Thanks for having me. CHRIS WALLACE: I love you. MEGHAN TRAINOR: Thanks for this therapy session. I love you so much. Ok. CHRIS WALLACE: Meghan Trainor’s new album boy this is gonna be a weird way to get out. Meghan Trainor’s new album Taking It Back as out now. She says while the lyrics are stronger than ever, the tunes are still a party. Let’s all love, Meghan Trainor.

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace drops three full episodes each Friday morning, and CNN airs a version recapping highlights of the episodes every Sunday at 7 p.m.

Watch above via HBO Max and CNN.

