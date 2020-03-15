Public officials are taking action to warn people that there are still risks of not engaging in social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Even for groups less likely to get coronavirus there is still a risk of spreading it to others.

Ariana Grande is now the latest celebrity using her platform to warn people about coronavirus who are acting “stupid and privileged.”

With people downplaying concerns, Grande posted on social media, “It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly. The ‘we will be fine because we’re young’ mindset is putting people who aren’t young and / or healthy in a lot of danger.”

She added in a tweet, “like your hip hop yoga class can fucking wait i promise”

