Arizona Republicans Call Abortion Rights Protest at Capitol An ‘Insurrection’ in Statement Thanking Police

Arizona Senate Republicans claimed police thwarted an “insurrection” outside the state Capitol after tear gas was deployed on pro-abortion protesters.

On Friday evening, state lawmakers were taken to the basement of the Senate building while demonstrators gathered outside and began banging on the windows. The crowd dispersed quickly after officers fired tear gas from the second story of the building, and no arrests were made.

“Law Enforcement Prevents Insurrection of State Senate While Lawmakers Conduct the People’s Work,” read a statement released by the state senators on Saturday following the incident.

“Violent pro-abortion protestors attempts of an insurrection at the Arizona State Senate were thwarted Friday night, thanks to the swift action from local and state law enforcement,” begins the press release. “While Arizona State Senate members were wrapping up passing important legislation for the session, extremist demonstrators made their way to the entrance of the Senate building and began forcibly trying to make entry by breaking windows and pushing down doors.

“We are incredibly thankful for our local law enforcement who quickly intervened during what could have been a destructive and dangerous situation for our members, staff, and public inside the Senate,” Senate President Karen Fann (R) is quoted in the statement.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Law Enforcement Prevents Insurrection of State Senate While Lawmakers Conduct the People’s Work pic.twitter.com/jiWmAAYJJn — AZSenateRepublicans (@AZSenateGOP) June 25, 2022

The protests follow the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade this week. Abortion clinics in Arizona have paused offering services.

State Sen. Kelly Townsend (R) described Friday’s incident as a “hostage” situation in tweets and joked that she expected a January 6-style committee in response to the supposed “insurrection.”

“We are currently there being held hostage inside the Senate building due to members of the public trying to breach our security. We smell teargas and the children of one of the members are in the office sobbing with fear. I expect a J24 committee to be created immediately,” the Republican wrote.

State Sen. Warren Peterson posted a picture from inside the building, saying he felt “safe” as three senators were armed.

Feeling safe at the Capitol as I sit by 3 of my fellow senators who are armed. pic.twitter.com/N300F9JAVl — Warren Petersen (@votewarren) June 25, 2022

On Saturday, Arizona’s State House Democrats emphasized the fact that the capitol building was never breached by the protesters, and said that “thanks to right-wing media amplification” of the story, the lie that it had been more than it was would “make it around the world twice.”

Thanks to right-wing media amplification the lie that the Capitol was breached will make it around the world twice while the truth is putting on its pants. https://t.co/SH3sF1FZHD — Arizona House Democrats (@AZHouseDems) June 25, 2022

Protests took place across the country on Friday night and into Saturday morning, including one in Iowa in which a demonstrator was injured when a person drove their truck through a protest.

