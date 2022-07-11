Army Medic Goes Viral With Roe v. Wade Rant on Defending a Country That ‘Treats Women Like Second Class Citizens’

A female soldier’s rant about Roe v. Wade is sweeping the internet as she struggles with serving a country that treats women as “second class citizens.”

The video, uploaded by @racalwheezy on TikTok, features the unidentified soldier saying, “I just extended my contract to continue serving this country a week ago. How am I supposed to swear to support and defend the constitution and a country that treats its women like second class citizens?”

“How am I supposed to do that? How am I supposed to do that with pride? How am I supposed to do that with love and honor?” she asked. “How am I supposed to wake up every day and put on a frickin’ uniform that says United States Army, when the United States doesn’t even give a rat’s ass about me, it gives more of a rat’s ass about the guns they’re allowed to buy that kill the children that I’m forced to give birth to — think about that!”

The soldier began to discuss the effect the decision by SCOTUS will have on service women.

“They probably were not thinking about this consequence, but it is one. And it affects the very people that those lawmakers hold to a higher standard because they support the troops. Do you really support the troops?” she asked.

“Even though this is going to greatly lessen the retention of women in the ranks of this military? You support the troops, even though you are going to ruin some women’s careers. I’m deployed right now and I am a medic! So I know how this works — like, I have an extremely limited access to birth control,” she added.

“I signed that contract. So I will serve my country, but you bet your ass, you’re gonna hear my voice because I will not stop,” she declared. “I will not rest. And I will not be silent because this is not an attack on reproductive rights. It is an attack on women in this country. 100%.”

The video currently has over 150,000 views and over 30,000 comments both of encouragement and disapproval.

Listen above via @racalwheezy on TikTok.

