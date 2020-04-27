Army Sergeant Getting Death Threats After Conspiracy Theorists Falsely Label Her Coronavirus ‘Patient Zero’

Conspiracy theorist George Webb has falsely labeled U.S. Army reservist Maatje Benassi as the coronavirus patient zero, claiming that she brought the virus to China during a cycling competition, as she competed during the military world games in Wuhan.

“It’s like waking up from a bad dream, going into a nightmare, day after day,” Benassi told CNN of the daily death threats she and her husband have received due to Webb’s elaborate conspiracy theory.

“Execute them by firing squad, we need to be killing these key people, these people will get a bullet to the skull,” Benassi husband’s said, reading aloud comments on Webb’s Youtube videos.

Benassi’s husband also revealed that he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer a couple of years ago, and said that handling “that situation” was easier than dealing with the comments and threats they have been receiving regarding Webb’s theory.

The couple explained that because the threats are not direct, law enforcement cannot do much to help. Youtube, who promised to reduce the spread of false information on the pandemic, only took down some trending comments on Webb’s page after CNN reached out.

CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan spoke to Webb regarding his theory, asking what evidence he may have on Benassi, to which Webb replied that he has an insider at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital who claimed Benassi has tested positive for the coronavirus. Benassi denies that she ever tested positive, and has not even felt any coronavirus symptoms.

Watch above, via CNN.

