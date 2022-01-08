Arrest Warrant Issued for TX Teacher Who Put Covid Positive Son in Trunk of Car Allegedly to Protect Herself From Being Exposed

A Texas teacher is facing charges this weekend after a covid testing site reported her for “isolating” her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car after previously testing positive for the illness.

CBS-affiliated KHOU reports that a warrant has been issued for Sarah Beam, 41, a teacher with Cypress Falls High School in Houston. It is not clear whether Beam is now in custody.

“Sarah Beam was caught after taking her son to a covid testing site, and now she’s on administrative leave with the district and facing charges,” KHOU reported.

Surveillance video obtained by police showed the teen getting out of the trunk at the testing site, according to ABC-13 KTRK

“Court documents say a 13-year-old was kept in a trunk while his mom went through the Pridgeon Stadium covid testing site in northwest Harris County, Zack Tawatari reported on Saturday morning. “The reasoning? She said her son tested positive for covid, and she was trying to prevent herself from being exposed while she went for additional testing.”

“I have never heard of somebody being put in a trunk because they tested positive for anything,” said public information officer Sgt. Richard Standifer to KHOU.

ABC-13 in Texas interviewed several locals, one of whom called it “sick.”

“That’s terrible. You don’t put anybody in a trunk,” he said.

A father also interviewed said, “I would have all my children right in front of my car. If I got it, I got it. If I didn’t, I didn’t. My kids come first.”

On the dangers posed, Sgt. Standifer said that, “in the event that the vehicle is in a crash, there’s no way to really secure a person in a trunk.”

Beam is being charged with endangering a child, and there’s a warrant out for her arrest.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com