As Americans Wait for Covid Relief, Trump Starts Christmas Eve Tweeting Outrageous Voter Fraud Lies From Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump started his morning Christmas Eve by tweeting videos filled with outrageous lies about voter fraud, as Americans wait to the effects of his 11th-hour intervention in Covid relief negotiations.

Trump skipped town Wednesday after potentially blowing up a painstakingly-negotiated coronavirus relief bill with a demand that individual payments be increased from $600 to $2000, and after vetoing a massive defense appropriations bill.

But on Thursday morning, his attempt to overthrow the election he’s lost over and over to President-elect Joe Biden was top of mind, as he tweeted Trump campaign ads that were chock full of lies, as well as a string of bizarre humblebrags about how he got the most votes of any candidate who isn’t Joe Biden, the guy who beat him with million more votes.

Those tweets were immediately labeled, by Twitter, with the now-familiar disclaimer “! This claim about election fraud is disputed.”

If you care about anything else Trump tweets on Christmas Eve, check back here for updates. If not, we will have lots of other content for you to enjoy.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.