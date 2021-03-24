A man was arrested at a Publix in Atlanta Wednesday with multiple guns and body armor on him.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, police were called by the manager and they took the individual into custody as he was leaving the bathroom.

The man apparently had “two long guns and three pistols, all of which were concealed on his person.” He has been charged with reckless conduct.

You can watch coverage from WSB above.

