Awkward: Fox News Mistakenly Plays Old Clip Warning Trump Not to Pardon Bannon — To Introduce Lara Trump

Former First Daughter-in-Law and Senior Campaign Adviser Lara Trump got an awkward welcome on Fox News: a clip of Karl Rove warning then-President Donald Trump not to pardon Steve Bannon.

On Friday morning’s edition of Fox News’ Fox & Friends First, co-anchors Carley Shimkus and Todd Piro teed up their interview with Ms. Trump by describing a deal that President Joe Biden announced during his current trip through Europe.

But the clip they played featured Fox News contributor Karl Rove warning that Trump should not pardon Bannon:

MR. PIRO: President Biden and the European Commission’s deal to wean off Russian energy comes on the heels of a warning about global food shortages. MR. ROVE (VIDEO CLIP): Presidents should be very careful of unlimited, of exercising unlimited power. Steve Bannon is under investigation, is under indictment now for fraud. But just simply saying I’m going to pardon him for it because he was in my campaign, that would be very problematic, I think, for the president. MS. SHIMKUS: Fox News contributor Lara Trump joins us now. Obviously wrong sound bite there. But the president did talk about a global food shortage because of the wheat supply that is going to be greatly impacted by this war. And this comes Lara, as a new Fox News poll shows that 56 percent of Americans say that inflation is not under control.

That clip was from an episode of Americas Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino that aired on January 19, 2021 — just days before Trump did, in fact, pardon Lara Trump’s former campaign colleague.

The clip Piro meant to play was likely from the president’s press conference at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium Thursday evening, during which he was asked about food shortages.

“The price of these sanctions is not just imposed upon Russia, it’s imposed upon an awful lot of countries as well, including European countries and our country as well. And — because both Russia and Ukraine have been the breadbasket of Europe in terms of wheat, for example — just to give you one example,” the president said.

He went on to add that “we are in the process of working out, with our European friends, what it would be — what it would take to help alleviate the concerns relative to food shortages.”

