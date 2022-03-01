Awkward? Reporter Who Deleted Biden Cemetery Tweet Asks Why President Wasn’t on TV This Weekend — He Was at a Funeral

Things got awkward when Washington Post correspondent Annie Linskey asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki why President Joe Biden wasn’t more “visible” over the weekend.

Linskey is the reporter who once tweeted a photo of Biden visiting his family’s graves with the caption “Biden goes to church and walks through a graveyard in Wilmington as his legislative agenda is dying in Washington,” only to delete it under a barrage of outrage. She also wrote an article — entitled “Biden, funerals and a bygone America” — that was promoted with a later-deleted tweet suggesting the president’s attendance at funerals is a liability.

At the daily briefing Monday afternoon, Linskey made it a morbid trifecta by asking why Biden wasn’t on TV this past weekend, and being reminded that the president was with family attending a relative’s funeral:

LINSKEY: I think you just saw, you know, over the weekend in particular, this sort of onslaught of news and, sort of, changing posture in Europe, and the President was not — not present at all in the, sort of, like, you know, living rooms of the American people. You know, we were seeing newscasts of these vacuum bombs and whatnot, but no sort of visual image of the President taking — you know, doing the kind of behind-the-scenes leadership that you just described. And I do wonder if that is on purpose or if that just happens to be the way the schedule worked. PSAKI: Well, the President was at a memorial service for a family member yesterday, and he was with the family on Saturday. And so that was his priority this weekend — or one of his priorities this weekend. He also, though, engaged in a meeting with his national security team, and I think you saw him quite visible last week and again today — well, I guess you know about his call he had today — and he will continue to, in the days ahead, lead the world in not only building the coalition but pushing for agreement and a coordinated effort to hold Russia accountable. So I would say this weekend, he had some personal family reasons — an important one: a memorial service for a family member — as to why he was not giving a speech yesterday. But he is somebody who has been leading this effort behind the scenes for months.

Psaki told reporters at Friday’s briefing that the president would be attending the funeral, and over the weekend, the White House said in a statement that “The President and the First Lady are attending the memorial service of Joan Olivere, the mother of Hallie Biden.”

There were also five pool reports filed about the service.

