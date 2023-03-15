Axios Reporter Fired For Response to Press Release About DeSantis Education Event

An Axios journalist was dismissed after he responded to a press release from the office of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) by calling it “propaganda.”

The press release was regarding a Department of Education event hosted by DeSantis. According to the release, the event is titled “exposing the diversity equity and inclusion scam in higher education.” DeSantis has made targeting “woke” in schools the center of his platform, as well as restricting materials deemed obscene in public schools, something his critics claim is a way to target LGBTQ or Black history-related materials.

“This is propaganda, not a press release,” Axios reporter Ben Montgomery wrote in response to the release, at least according to a screenshot that Alex Lanfranconi, communications director for the Florida Department of Education.

He tagged both Axios and Montgomery when sharing the post.

This afternoon, Tampa based @axios journalist @gangrey decided to respond to our press release with the below. pic.twitter.com/XkL5nBwZSs — Alex Lanfranconi (@AlexLanfran) March 13, 2023

DeSantis deputy press secretary Jeremy Redfern also took notice of Montgomery’s response, replying to the tweet by asking, “is this journalism?”

Is this a journalism? — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) March 13, 2023

DeSantis press secretary Bryan Griffin also commented, calling Montgomery’s response “modern journalism.”

Vanity Fair’s Charlotte Klein first reported on Tuesday that Montgomery had been fired over the email. Axios confirmed to Mediaite that Montgomery is no longer with the company, but did not specify the reason. Montgomery did not respond to an inquiry, as of this writing.

News: Axios fired @gangrey on Monday over this email https://t.co/YcuaBUiRfd — Charlotte Klein (@charlottetklein) March 15, 2023

“This reporter is no longer with Axios. Out of respect for our employees, we do not discuss conditions of departure,” Axios editor-in-chief Sara Kehaulani Goo said in a statement.

Christina Pushaw, a rapid response director for the reelection campaign for DeSantis, was quick to jump on the Montgomery incident too, responding to the report of his firing by accusing him of being an “activist.”

Perhaps he should have considered being a journalist, not an activist or propagandist. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 15, 2023

“Perhaps he should have considered being a journalist, not an activist or propagandist,” she tweeted.

Montgomery seems unfazed by any of the news, responding to the original report about his firing by teasing what he had for breakfast.

Some personal news: I made crepes this morning for the first time in years. Strawberry compote and whipped cream. They were delicious. https://t.co/1rG4idEZsr — Ben Montgomery (@gangrey) March 15, 2023

“Some personal news: I made crepes this morning for the first time in years. Strawberry compote and whipped cream. They were delicious,” he tweeted.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com