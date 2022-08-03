Baltimore Man Shot in Area of the City He Designated a ‘No Shoot Zone’

A former Baltimore, Maryland gang member who tags areas of the city as “no shoot” zones with spray paint was shot in one of them on Wednesday.

Tyree Moorehead was shot multiple times by an assailant on the city’s east side on North Rose Street.

The area was the scene of a fatal mass shooting in May. WJZ described the scene:

Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to the 700 block of North Rose Street near a Save A Lot grocery store. There, they found two men, 25 and 27, and a 27-year-old woman shot. The victims were transported to an area hospital where the 25-year-old man died. At the scene, officers learned of the fourth victim, a 40-year-old victim at an area hospital. The remaining three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Moorehead uses spray paint to designate such areas as no shoot zones, and has done so for years.

CBS News reported the man is known for painting sometimes elaborate messages encouraging peace. He was on North Rose Street Wednesday, the area of May’s shooting, when he was struck by three bullets.

Annie Rose Ramos with WJZ shared video on Twitter of Moorehead after he was released from the hospital Wednesday.

#HAPPENINGNOW:

Tyree Moorehead walked out of the hospital

He says he’s been shot twice in his neck and a bullet is still in his back

The creator of the No Shoot Zones says police have been at his house for the past 3 days, before he was shot this morning@wjz pic.twitter.com/GhSThq6g2U — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) August 3, 2022

She later updated the post after paramedics again took him to a hospital. She reported neighbors expressed character issues about him.

#HAPPENINGNOW:

Paramedics take Tyree Moorehead back to the hospital. The anti-violence No Spray Zone creator who was painted 200+ zones was shot this morning. Neighbors say Tyree isn’t a good man, the entire street wants him out b/c he attracts trouble@wjz pic.twitter.com/qWJgyeXmdA — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) August 3, 2022

Moorehead previously admitted he shot up to 20 people when he was a teen. At age 15, he was involved in a shootout with police. He served 11 years in prison.

He has said his mission since his release has been to end gun violence in the city through messages encouraging peace.

