Banned From Twitter, Trump Says He Prefers Press Releases to Character-Limited Tweets: ‘It’s Far More Elegant’

Former President Donald Trump claimed he prefers connecting with his followers through press releases, rather than though tweets.

Trump was kicked off Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and most other social media platforms last year following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Prior to his ban, the former president was a prolific tweeter whose words drove entire news cycles. With a few characters, he could elicit confusion, anger, elation. He could also send hordes of his supporters after his political foes.

In his absence from the platform, his permanently suspended account is still invoked as the Biden administration manages crises both domestically and internationally.

“I miss mean tweets,” or variations thereof, have become common rallying cries on the right.

But according to Trump, he doesn’t miss Twitter, or being limited to character-limited statements and attacks. The Atlantic reported the former president said he prefers communicating via email statements from his Save America PAC.

In a Zoom call last July that was unearthed Monday, Trump spoke to a number of historians when the ban from social media came up. He explained why he prefers email-based communiques to tweets.

Number one, it’s far more elegant,” Trump said. “And number two…I’m not stopped by the number of characters. Which is a good thing, actually.”

Trump also described his success with reaching large audience, in spite of a ban across much of the internet, as “tremendous.”

Press releases have certainly not hindered the country’s 45th president from getting messages out.

Just las week, in a lengthy message, he attacked MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski.

“I hear that VERY low-rated ‘Morning Joe’ and his psycho wife, Mika, think that I should not be asking Russia what the $3.5 million that Hunter and Joe got from the Mayor of Moscow’s wife was for,” Trump said. “In time, Russia may be willing to give that information.”

Trump went on to defend his praise of Vladimir Putin. He said he called Russia’s president “genius” prior to the invasion of Ukraine, as Putin took advantage of “weak” U.S. leadership.

The former president has launched a social media site of his own. TRUTH Social has yet to sort out its introductory bugs, while Trump had only posted once to the platform as of a week ago.

