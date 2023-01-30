Far-right former Trump adviser turned podcast host, Steve Bannon, told his audience Monday “whatever you do, don’t send them any money” – referring to the Republican National Committee.

Bannon, who ran former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and worked briefly in the White House, appeared to express concern over the RNC reelecting Ronna McDaniel as chair on Friday.

“Over the weekend, we were up on Gettr watching the, everything with President Trump. And we also had the great Kari lake, Ben Bergquam, all of it,” Bannon said, adding:

Also on the show, the audience I have, I expressed them a little bit on John Fredericks today. There’s a lot to talk about, about the RNC. So just take, I understand you guys are still worked up. Whatever you do, don’t send them any money.

“Just take a deep breath,” he added on his War Room podcast, which is very influential with the MAGA base.

“There’s going to be a program and a plan for all of it. Just just take a deep breath, what happened in Maine, what happened in Arizona are quite important to taking back these state parties, the precinct strategy, all of it,” Bannon concluded.

Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections Bannon boosted far-right candidates for local office across the country and vowed a take over of local government to help overturn the 2020 election results.

Over the weekend, Bannon discussed McDaniel’s reelection as RNC with Mike Lindell, who ran against McDaniels, and former GOP candidate for governor of Arizona Kari Lake.

Bannon asked conspiracy theorist Lindell if he accepted the 111-of-168 vote win by McDaniel.

“There’s no machines!” Lindell replied, saying he did accept the results. Lake, who is still refusing to accept her loss, also said she accepted McDaniel’s victory, but declared she hoped McDaniel had “heard the message from the grassroots,” because “we can’t save this country unless we listen to the grassroots.”

Bannon, however, was less enthusiastic about McDaniel’s win accusing her of having “abandoned” Lake in her “historic fight.”

