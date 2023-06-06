Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Destroys ‘Scumbag’ PGA Tour Commish Over Deal With Saudi-Backed LIV: ‘What a Piece of Sh*t!’

Barstool President Dave Portnoy lashed out against the PGA Tour’s decision to join forces with Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

The PGA Tour announced the move on Tuesday — which caught many fans, who raised concerns over the Saudi’s involvement with the sport, by surprise.

BREAKING: PGA Tour agrees to merge with Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf https://t.co/Q6aWvAc3A7 — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) June 6, 2023

Portnoy was one of many voicing their frustration over the news.

“What the fuck? The PGA caved fast,” Portnoy wrote. “Imagine being a PGA member who turned down Liv for basically no reason now? I guess the commish of PGA Jay Monahan is no longer morally opposed to LIV because of 9/11 since they are merging now. Funny how that works.”

Imagine being a PGA member who turned down Liv for basically no reason now? I guess the commish of PGA Jay Monahan is no longer morally opposed to LIV because of 9/11 since they are merging now. Funny how that works. https://t.co/cnyj3dPaLI — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 6, 2023

Portnoy shared a clip of Monahan from June 2022 discussing the “significant implications” to players going to play for LIV in light of the attacks on 9/11.

“This is why you should never lie. People may not like the truth but they’ll respect you for saying it. This commish of the PGA comes out looking like the biggest scumbag of all ranting and raving about 9/11 only to merge with LIV an hour later. What a piece of shit,” Portnoy wrote in another tweet.

Portnoy posted a clip from a previously recorded podcast where he spoke in-depth about Monahan.

“I am so sick of this PGA commissioner, like talking about 9/11 and this and that, and then somebody, so I — it’s like, buddy, it’s about the money. It’s only about the money, you know? It’s only about the money. Stop saying all this other stuff. The PGA Tour, I think has an event, a European event in Saudi Arabia. Anybody who’s outraged and you can be outraged. Saudi Arabia is like one of our biggest trade partners…” Portnoy said.

The Barstool Sports founder went on to say, “..If Hitler’s like, ‘Hey Dave, come play in this golf’– I’d be like, no, no chance. Just answer the questions. Like, everyone’s making decisions right now. They’re based on money. I don’t blame the guy who are gonna play golf there and the PGA — pay him more, do whatever. Exactly. It’s all bullshit. It’s just driving me nuts actually with it.”

Portnoy would later clarify that he doesn’t care about the merger but more about the PGA declaring they were “morally superior” to LIV.

Also I could give a shit less they are merging. Getting all the best golfers back in the same tournaments is great for golf and the fans. It's just hilarious all the bullshit that was being spewed about how morally superior the PGA was only to have them merge almost instantly. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 6, 2023

