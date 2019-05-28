A minor league baseball team apologized after they played a Memorial Day “tribute” video that featured a slideshow labeling New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez an “enemy of freedom,” and picturing her along with the likes of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

The class AAA minor league Fresno Grizzlies issued an apology Monday for playing a Memorial Day video on the scoreboard that featured audio and video of now-deceased former President Ronald Reagan’s first inaugural address, accompanied by photos.

But mixed in among the pictures of grieving family members at cemeteries and other inspirational images was a bit of commentary on current events. During the portion of the speech in which Reagan invoked the “enemies of freedom,” the slideshow featured images of AOC, Kim Jong Un, the late Fidel Castro, and three photos of Antifa activists.

Shortly after midnight, the team released a statement apologizing for the video, which read:

We are aware of the problem with the Memorial Day tribute video shown in the ballpark between games of Monday’s doubleheader. A pre-produced video from outside our front office was selected; unfortunately what was supposed to be a moving tribute ended with some misleading and offensive editing, which made a statement that was not our intent and certainly not our opinion. We apologize to our fans and to our community for the error and for not properly vetting the video. We also apologize to those who have served and are currently serving the country for the undue distraction on such a solemn day.

A few hours later, the team also apologized to AOC directly, tweeting “We’re embarrassed we allowed this video to play without seeing it in its entirety first. We unconditionally apologize to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) in addition to our fans, community and those we hurt. It was a mistake and we will ensure that nothing like it ever happens again.”

We’re embarrassed we allowed this video to play without seeing it in its entirety first. We unconditionally apologize to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) in addition to our fans, community and those we hurt. It was a mistake and we will ensure that nothing like it ever happens again. — Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) May 28, 2019

