In the latest twist of the Novak Djokovic Covid-19 saga that rocked the tennis world this month, the BBC is now questioning the legitimacy of the positive diagnosis Djokovic cited in asking for an exemption to enter Australia.

Djokovic was asked to leave the country after his visa was revoked ahead of the year’s first grand slam after a weeks-long legal battle.

Djokovic revealed in court filings that he had tested positive for Covid-19 in December, which served as the basis for him seeking an exemption to Australia’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate – as the number one tennis player in the world is unvaccinated.

The BBC, however, is challenging the authenticity of that claim.

“The serial number on his test on 16 December appears out of sequence with a sample of tests from Serbia over this period gathered by the BBC. It is also higher than for his second (negative) test result from six days later,” the network reported Thursday night.

“A German research group called Zerforschung first picked up on the discrepancy that the earlier test had a higher confirmation code than the later one,” the BBC added. “They wrote a blog titled “Novak Djokovic’s time-travelling PCR tests”, and partnered with German news site Der Spiegel who reported on the issue.”

The report noted that the BBC has reached out to both Djokovic and Serbian officials to explain the discrepancy and has yet to get a response.

Djokovic’s ability to play in future tennis tournaments around the world is an open question as the upcoming French Open, the next grand slam, will also require foreign players to be vaccinated.

