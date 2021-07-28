Ben & Jerry Pen Op-Ed Defending Company’s Israel Stance: ‘On the Right Side of History’

Ben & Jerry themselves penned an op-ed for The New York Times defending their stance on Israel after Ben & Jerry’s recently announced their ice cream would no longer “be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

Bennett Cohen and Jerry Greenfield write in the Times they are “supporters of the State of Israel,” but say “it’s possible to support Israel and oppose some of its policies, just as we’ve opposed policies of the U.S. government.”

While we no longer have any operational control of the company we founded in 1978, we’re proud of its action and believe it is on the right side of history. In our view, ending the sales of ice cream in the occupied territories is one of the most important decisions the company has made in its 43-year history. It was especially brave of the company. Even though it undoubtedly knew that the response would be swift and powerful, Ben & Jerry’s took the step to align its business and operations with its progressive values… The company’s stated decision to more fully align its operations with its values is not a rejection of Israel. It is a rejection of Israeli policy, which perpetuates an illegal occupation that is a barrier to peace and violates the basic human rights of the Palestinian people who live under the occupation. As Jewish supporters of the State of Israel, we fundamentally reject the notion that it is anti-Semitic to question the policies of the State of Israel.

The announcement from Ben & Jerry’s received criticism in the United States and Israel. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said they spoke with Unilever — Ben & Jerry’s parent company — to convey they believe the company took “a clearly anti-Israel step.”

“Prime Minister Bennett emphasized that from the perspective of the State of Israel, this is an action that has severe consequences, including legal, and it will take strong action against any boycott directed against its citizens,” his office said.

On Wednesday Israeli lawmakers called on Ben & Jerry’s to drop the ban, deeming it “immoral and regrettable.”

Cohen and Greenfield say in their op-ed, “In its statement, the company drew a contrast between the democratic territory of Israel and the territories Israel occupies. The decision to halt sales outside Israel’s democratic borders is not a boycott of Israel.”

