Ben Shapiro and Ron DeSantis Take Turns Blasting Trump’s ‘Bizarre’ and ‘Deeply Dishonest’ Criticism of Florida

In yet another interview appearance by Florida Governor and 2024 candidate Ron DeSantis, he was finally ready to hit back at former President Donald Trump over his criticism of Florida.

The exchange took place on the Friday edition of The Ben Shapiro Show, during which DeSantis discussed reactions to the glitch-riddled launch of his 2024 campaign and how he plans to differentiate himself from Trump.

Shapiro noted that Trump has been attacking DeSantis over his actions as Florida Governor during the covid-19 pandemic — a record that was long praised by Republicans and more typically bashed by Democrats and the press.

“The president actually, attacked you by suggesting that Andrew Cuomo had done a better job in New York, which is sort of a shocking thing coming from a president who’s declared that he’s the enemy of the left when it comes to covid,” Shapiro said.

“Andrew Cuomo, of course, did not do a better job. He’s been citing statistics using sort of absolute numbers of people who died per state as opposed to looking at population adjusted, which of course seems deeply dishonest — just on a statistical level,” Shapiro added.

DeSantis defended his work during covid, which is in large part what made him a household name amongst conservatives.

“They’re very bizarre. I mean, first of all, Florida had less excess mortality than California or New York. Part of that is because states like California had excess mortality derived from the lockdown policies which is really, really avoidable mortality. But if he thinks Cuomo handled it better, that’s an indication if something like this were to happen again, he would double down and do what he did in March of 2020,” DeSantis said.

On Wednesday, DeSantis claimed that Trump “turned the country over to Fauci,” in March 2020 during a radio interview with radio host Glenn Beck.

As the conversation continued, DeSantis even stole Trump’s catchphrase from The Apprentice.

“If I’m president — somebody like Fauci is in the government, I will bring them in and I will tell them two things. You’re fired.”

Later in the interview, DeSantis was asked about his campaign strategy.

DeSantis noted how many states used Covid as an excuse to “change the rules the way voting happened,” calling both ballot harvesting and mail balloting “wrong.”

“I also look at how the federal government colluded with some of the tech companies to censor information like the Hunter Biden story — that’s election interference. It’s totally unfair. But I would also point out that was Donald Trump’s FBI and Donald Trump’s DHS that was doing that — he didn’t have control over his own agencies. If somebody in my government were doing that, they would’ve been fired the next day,” DeSantis said.

