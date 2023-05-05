Ben Shapiro Blasts Ted Lasso as ‘Completely Unwatchable’: ‘Every Single Episode Is Now A Lecture About Social Justice’

Podcast host Ben Shapiro declared that Apple TV’s beloved comedy series Ted Lasso “has completely caved in on itself, like a dying star.”

The comment came from the Friday edition of The Ben Shapiro Show where Shapiro began showing examples of how the “left-wing culture” has “thrust their ideology of social decay” in other’s faces. One of those examples was the popular Apple TV series Ted Lasso.

“The basic idea of Ted Lasso was that it was… an optimistic can-do American who goes to London because he is almost mistakenly hired… He’s an American football coach in America. He’s hired as a soccer coach over in London. And this happens because the owner of the team basically wants to tank the team. And it turns out that Ted Lasso is actually a really good coach because of that can-do optimistic American attitude,” Shapiro said, admitting that he found the first season charming.

“The whole first season is about the kind of culture clash between these dower Brits and this optimistic American who’s kind of dumb, but also kind of smart because he has this kind of folksy wisdom to him,” he added.

But, Shapiro did not feel the same way for the shows third season which is currently airing, calling it “unwatchable.”

“Well now Ted Lasso has completely caved in on itself, like a dying star. The last season is absolutely unwatchable,” Shapiro said, claiming the show would no longer be a cultural phenomenon because of the direction of the plot lines.

“So I watched the first couple of seasons of Ted Lasso. It’s gotten progressively worse. This season of Ted Lasso is one of the worst things on TV. It is truly egregiously bad. Doesn’t mean the critics don’t love it. The critics of course love it, ’cause the critics love anything. It promotes social leftism. There’s not a laugh line, there’s nothing funny. Every episode is now a lecture about social justice. Every single episode is a lecture about social justice,” Shapiro lamented.

Shapiro showcased a clip which he deemed a perfect example of “just how bad the show’s gotten.” The clip shows the soccer team discussing the etiquette and rules surrounding nude photos.

“Whenever I have a relationship end I ask the girl to go through my phone, delete any photos, videos, whatever she wants, bro,” one character noted, before other players began talking about photo ownership rights.

“It’s not about the law, it’s about doing what is right,” another teammate suggested.

“We’re getting a lecture… This is awful, awful, awful writing,” Shapiro said, exasperated. “What does that have to do with this decaying of the social fabric? Again, everything that was supposed to be built around common values, like say shared patriotism, which is what Ted Lasso first season was built on. Instead, it has now been derided and moved to the side in favor of whatever is the ‘Me Too’ crap that you seek to push in a soccer show. And the ratings will go down because the American people are not up for it… Just watch it. Just watch it happen,” Shapiro warned.

While the third season of the show has drawn some criticism from fans, their argument appears to center more on the shows pivot from a heartfelt comedy to a drama.

Watch above via The Ben Shapiro Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com