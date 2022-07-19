Right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro clapped back at a far-right troll on Monday who threatened to shoot him in a video clip filmed at a gun range.

“Alright, Ben Shapiro, you’ve spun your last dreidel,” said white nationalist Aidan Duncan, who then fired three shots in the clip shared online by accounts that monitor anti-Semitism and domestic extremism.

“It’s not even Chanukah season, you idiot,” wrote Shapiro, who practices Orthodox Judaism, in response to the account StopAntisemitism sharing the clip.

Shapiro later retweeted a message calling Jewish Americans to buy guns for self-defense, “Once again, fellow Jews, arm yourselves if you feel comfortable with it.”

StopAntiSemitism and other hate monitors were quick to note that Duncan is a known “follower of white supremacist Nick Fuentes,” the leader of the so-called Groyper Army.

Fuentes made headlines earlier in the year when controversial Rep. and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) headlined his America First Political Action Conference – which was meant to serve as white nationalist counter-programming to CPAC. GOP Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) gave the keynote address at the event in 2021.

The Anti-Defamation League describes Fuentes as “a white supremacist leader and organizer and podcaster who seeks to forge a white nationalist alternative to the mainstream GOP.”

Fuentes, who has also denied the Holocaust, supports “the closure of the U.S. borders to immigrants while opposing “liberal” values such as feminism and LGBTQ+ rights. Fuentes views these societal changes as the “bastardized Jewish subversion of the American creed” – according to the ADL.

Greene, who is one of the leading Republican fundraisers, briefly shared the stage with Fuentes, who told the conference, “You know, they say about America, diversity is our strength, you know? And I look at China, I look at Russia, who – can we give a round of applause for Russia?”

He later said, “Now they’re going on about Russia and Vladimir Putin is Hitler they say that’s not a good thing.”

Nick Martin of the Informant also noted Ducan’s ties to GOP politics:

Duncan has volunteered for multiple Republican campaigns in his home state of Colorado. Here’s a photo he posted on Nov. 3, 2020 showing him volunteering for the failed Trump re-election campaign. His shirt reads: “Colorado Trump Victory.”

