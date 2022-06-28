Ben Shapiro Goes on Wild Rant About Singer Olivia Rodrigo’s Misuse of Lowercase Letters in Latest Album

Ben Shapiro is taking aim at singer Olivia Rodrigo, not only for her recent comments on the overturning of Roe v. Wade, but also for her misuse of lowercase letters.

Rodrigo recently appeared at the Glastonbury Music Festival where she used her set to send a message to the Supreme Court over the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.

She dedicated a song to the justices that overturned the decision, saying, “I’m devastated and terrified. So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this. I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom.”

Rodrigo was joined on stage by singer Lily Allen to sing her hit song, Fuck You.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Ben Shapiro Show, Shapiro said, “Speaking of our greatest policymakers, you have celebrity class coming out and being very upset. So Olivia Rodrigo who, I will admit I had not heard of until the last five minutes, because I’m not a teeny bopper.”

“Olivia Rodrigo was with another person named Lily Allen. I will admit that I had not heard of Lily Allen either. In fact, I was mixing her up with Lily Tomlin when I was looking this up, but apparently they are both people who, dress like 17 year old, teeny boppers and prance around while breathing heavily into microphones, recording songs that do not have capital letters in them,” he continued.

Shapiro added, “If you look at Olivia Rodrigo’s song list, apparently she’s like E. E. Cummings, all capital letters are forbidden.”

He began listing off a few of Rodrigo’s song titles, “It’s like favorite crime, no capital “F” no capital “C.” good 4 u. No capital “G” — “You” is spelled letter “U” and for is the number four.”

“So, you know, clear — brilliant expositors on the state of American law and the existential issue of when human life begins — Olivia Rodrigo and Lilly Allen. They go to a concert where they, um, where they prance around in two pieces and talk about how abortion is really, really, really, really important. And also F– those justices, F– them. Yes, we have great thinkers like Samuel Alito on the one side, and we have Olivia Rodrigo on the other.”

Listen above via The Ben Shapiro Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com