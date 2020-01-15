Bernie Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir gave his candidate’s side of the tense post-debate moment between the Vermont senator and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren that went viral Tuesday night.

Tuesday night’s CNN/Des Moines Register Democratic presidential debate saw the culmination of an intense 24 hours during which a bombshell story emerged that Sanders had told Warren — during a private meeting in December of 2018 — that a woman can’t win the presidency against President Donald Trump.

Sanders responded by accusing the Warren campaign of leaking the story, and of “lying” about what happened at that meeting, so Warren was forced to set the record straight. In a statement, she confirmed that at that meeting, “Among the topics that came up was what would happen if Democrats nominated a female candidate. I thought a woman could win; he disagreed.”

The controversy came up during the debate, where Sanders repeated his denial, Senator Warren repeated her confirmation, then deftly pivoted to an empowering response about the electability of women.

The debate ended with a viral moment in which Warren declined to shake Sanders’ hand, the pair spoke for a few seconds, during which Sanders gesticulated at Warren, then put his hands up and walked off as billionaire Tom Steyer tried to say goodnight to both of them.

Social media and the political world exploded with curiosity about what was said in that moment, and although he ultimately opted for discretion, Steyer did make a small unguarded revelation about what he heard.

“They were talking about getting together or something, I really didn’t listen,” Steyer told Anderson Cooper Tuesday night, but then decided to say no more.

On Wednesday, The Washington Post filled in another part of the puzzle, publishing a story that contained a brief comment from Shakir that appeared to indicate that Warren approached Sanders to discuss a “concern,” but was rebuffed by Sanders:

“She came to raise a concern, and he said let’s talk about that later,” said Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir in a brief interview with The Washington Post. Shakir declined to provide further details about the conversation, the video of which has been widely shared on social media.

That’s the extent of Shakir’s comments, and the Post notes that “Representatives for the Warren campaign declined to comment.”

Watch the moment in question above via CNN.

