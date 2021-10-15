Bernie Sanders Goes After Media for ‘Exceptionally Poor Job in Covering’ What’s in $3.5 Trillion Spending Bill

Senator Bernie Sanders (I- VT) went after the media on Friday for not covering the substance of the $3.5 trillion spending bill more.

Sanders echoed similar comments this week by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D- CA), who told reporters during a press briefing, “I think you all could do a better job of selling it, to be very frank with you. Because every time I come here I go through the list, family medical leave, climate, the issues that are in there.”

On Friday Sanders tweeted that while polls show “overwhelming support” for the legislation, most Americans don’t know what’s actually in it.

Poll after poll shows overwhelming support for the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better legislation. Yet, polling also shows that a majority of Americans have very little knowledge as to what is in this bill. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) October 15, 2021

“Why is that?” he continued. “There are a number of reasons, but at the top of the list is the reality that the mainstream media has done an exceptionally poor job in covering what actually is in the legislation.”

Sanders said the coverage has been more focused on the process than what’s in the legislation.

There's been endless stories about the role of the president, the conflicts in the House and Senate, the opposition of two senators, the size of the bill, etc. – but very limited coverage of what the provisions of the bill are and the crises for working people that they address. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) October 15, 2021

“It is hard to ask people to have faith in their government when they have little understanding of what their government is trying to do,” he added.

Build Back Better is an enormously important piece of legislation. The American people have a right to know what's in it. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) October 15, 2021

