Bernie Sanders Goes After Media for ‘Exceptionally Poor Job in Covering’ What’s in $3.5 Trillion Spending Bill

By Josh FeldmanOct 15th, 2021, 5:47 pm
 
Bernie Sanders

Hawn Thew/Pool/AFP, Getty Images

Senator Bernie Sanders (I- VT) went after the media on Friday for not covering the substance of the $3.5 trillion spending bill more.

Sanders echoed similar comments this week by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D- CA), who told reporters during a press briefing, “I think you all could do a better job of selling it, to be very frank with you. Because every time I come here I go through the list, family medical leave, climate, the issues that are in there.”

On Friday Sanders tweeted that while polls show “overwhelming support” for the legislation, most Americans don’t know what’s actually in it.

“Why is that?” he continued. “There are a number of reasons, but at the top of the list is the reality that the mainstream media has done an exceptionally poor job in covering what actually is in the legislation.”

Sanders said the coverage has been more focused on the process than what’s in the legislation.

“It is hard to ask people to have faith in their government when they have little understanding of what their government is trying to do,” he added.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac