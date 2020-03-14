Bernie Sanders Wins! The Northern Mariana Islands Caucuses!

Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders racked up another victory Saturday, pulling out an 84-48 victory over former Vice President Joe Biden in the Northern Mariana Islands caucuses. That’s 84 votes.

CNN reported the results, which constitute a flip for Sanders over the territory’s 2016 caucus result:

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won the Northern Mariana Islands Democratic caucuses Saturday. Sanders won with 84 votes, while former Vice President Joe Biden received 48 votes and two went uncommitted. Sanders’ win in the contest translates to four national delegates, while Biden captured two. The Northern Mariana Islands, which has been a US territory since 1975, participates in the presidential primary process but not the general election. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the Democratic caucuses while Donald Trump won the Republican caucuses.

The win means Sanders collected four delegates, while Biden took two, bringing Sanders within 154 delegates of the lead.

