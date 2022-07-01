Beto O’Rourke Enlists Help of Popular YouTuber to Help Fundraise for Campaign Ahead of Heated Governor Race

Beto O’Rourke is ramping up his bid for Texas governor by enlisting the help of a popular YouTuber to get voters to the polls.

Eugene Lee Yang, a member of the viral Try Guys YouTube group, is teaming up with O’Rourke and the Texas Democratic Party to host a major fundraising event in San Antonio, Texas on July 11th.

According to a press release from the Texas Democrats, the July event will feature Yang interviewing O’Rourke “about the issues facing working Texans and how O’Rourke plans to confront these challenges once elected governor.”

The Try Guys YouTube channel, which boasts 7.8 million subscribers, will play a role in the campaign as well. Yang will be producing a documentary titled This is Texas about the Beto O’Rourke campaign that will debut on the Try Guys channel on September 7th.

“The documentary aims to showcase the strength of the Democratic resistance in Texas, the issues facing working Texans, and the need for new political leadership in the state,” the press release said.

Yang also released a statement saying, “It’s never been more clear that we need new leadership in Texas — I believe Beto O’Rourke is the answer. I’m so proud to be a Texan, but it’s sickening to see Greg Abbott & Texas Republicans design laws that are meant to harm anyone who doesn’t fit their idea of what Texas should be — whether it be low-income Texans, LGBTQ+ Texans, Texans with disabilities, Black Texans, Latino Texans, AAPI Texans, you name it.”

The Texas governor race will come to a head on November 8 where O’Rourke will face incumbent Governor Abbott. According to a recent Quinnipiac poll, Abbott is leading the race 48% to 43%.

