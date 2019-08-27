Beto O’Rourke Whiffs When Asked About Fictional 9-Month Abortions: ‘That’s A Decision For The Woman To Make’

Former Texas Congressman and Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke missed the mark badly when he was asked about non-existent 9-month abortions, and simply replied “That’s a decision for the woman to make.”

During a Q&A at the College of Charleston Bully Pulpit series, a member of the audience said “I saw, in March, on Twitter, a video, you were at a town hall just like this in Cleveland, and someone asked you specifically, specifically about third trimester abortions, and you said that it’s the decision left up to the mother.”

“So, my question is this. I was born September 8th, 1989, and I want to know if you think on September 7th, 1989, my life had no value?” the man asked.

“Of course I don’t think that, and of course I’m glad that you’re here,” O’Rourke said, adding “But you referenced my answer in Ohio, and it remains the same. This is a decision that night of you nor I comment or the United States government, should be making.”

O’Rourke was referencing his response to a similarly medically ignorant question he was asked in March.

“That’s a decision for the woman to make, we want her to have the best possible access to care, and to a medical provider, and I’ll tell you the consequence of this attack on women’s right to choose,” he continued.

“What about my right?” the man said.

“I listened to you, I heard your question, and I’m answering,” O’Rourke said, then continued his answer. “And the attack on Roe versus Wade, which we thought was the settled law of the land, and unless we had any illusion that the achievements that we made are protected forever, where the progress is inevitable, that has been shattered right now.”

The former congressman went on to describe the effects of Texas anti-abortion laws, and concluded by saying “I don’t question the decisions that a woman makes, I mean only she knows what she knows, and I want to trust her with that.”

The crowd applauded O’Rourke, but what he failed to mention is that 9-month abortions are a myth, and that abortions after 24 weeks are exceedingly rare, and are performed in cases of extreme fetal abnormality and/or a danger to the mother.

This isn’t the first time O’Rourke has been called out for failing to correct this misinformation. TBS host Samantha Bee roasted O’Rourke and Senator Bernie Sanders for the same thing a few months ago. And in April, O’Rourke answered another granular question about anti-abortion legislation with the same generalities he used here.

Watch the clip above, via College of Charleston.

