‘Betrayal’: 2016 Trump Delegates in Ohio Ask Him to ‘Reconsider’ Endorsement of ‘Snake Oil Salesman’ J.D. Vance

Nearly three-dozen delegates who supported former President Donald Trump in 2016 have asked him to rescind his endorsement of J.D. Vance.

In a lengthy letter obtained by Fox News on Wednesday, 33 of 66 total 2016 RNC delegates from Ohio signed a letter that called Vance a “snake oil salesman.”

“We, your original Ohio 2016 RNC designated delegates and members of the 2016 Ohio Electoral College, are sending the below correspondence to express our extreme displeasure and feeling of betrayal on your endorsement of JD Vance for Ohio Senate,” the letter stated. It continued:

While we are aware of the blowback you are receiving from your supporters for your endorsement of Vance – please understand we are not your typical Republicans in Ohio. We are the original and proud “Trumpers” who served as your delegates in Ohio when everybody was against you or supporting other candidates. We are the ones you trusted to stand and deliver for you in 2016! And we did it for you against the Ohio Swamp and many in the establishment! We did it in the face of “Never Trumpers” like JD Vance, who has former Team Kasich members serving on his campaign.

The letter added Vance “may have apologized and now says nice things about you,” but it noted Vance “has done nothing since 2016 to earn Ohioans’ votes.”

The delegates also fumed at Vance for implying Ohio conservatives who supported Trump were “racist” in 2016.

“We would respectfully request you reconsider your endorsement of JD Vance to show your supporters in Ohio and across our great state why we first believed in you back in 2016,” the letter concluded. “That it really was about the We the People, America First, and Making America Great Again not supporting a political chameleon and snake oil salesman like JD Vance!”

Trump endorsed Vance last week in a letter in which he noted the Hillbilly Elegy author had “said some not so great things about me in the past.”

“He is our best chance for victory in what could be a very tough race,” Trump added.

Vance voted for independent candidate Evan McMullin in 2016.

Trump’s endorsement of Vance has divided supporters. Trump came under similar scrutiny after he endorsed Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania two weeks ago.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com