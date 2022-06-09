Betsy DeVos Says Trump Cabinet — Including Pence — Discussed 25th Amendment to Remove Him From Office

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos claims she and other cabinet members, including former Vice President Mike Pence, discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove former President Donald Trump after Jan. 6.

DeVos spoke to Ingrid Jacques with USA Today ahead of the release of her new book, “Hostages No More: The Fight for Education Freedom and the Future of the American Child.”

In the book, she accused Trump of having crossed a “line in the sand” after the 2020 election.

“It wasn’t about the election results,” she told Jacques. “It was about the values and image of the United States. It was about public service rising above self. The president had lost sight of that.”

After the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, she said she and Pence had a discussion about invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

“I spoke with the vice president and just let him know I was there to do whatever he wanted and needed me to do or help with, and he made it very clear that he was not going to go in that direction or that path,” she said.

DeVos added she spoke to others in the White House about removing her boss.

“I spoke with colleagues,” she said. “I wanted to get a better understanding of the [25th Amendment] itself and see if it was applicable in this case. There were more than a few people who had those conversations internally.”

She said she resigned from her post at the Education Department after she realized Trump would remain in power for the final two weeks of his term.

DeVos quit her job in the Trump administration on Jan. 7, a day after the riot. She blamed the former president for the chaos in her resignation letter.

“There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me,” DeVos wrote to Trump, the Associated Press reported.

DeVos’ book will hit shelves on June 21.

